Ant Anstead is celebrating Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young)‘s son Tristan on his 1st birthday.

Tarek, 42, and Heather, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 31, to celebrate their baby boy’s big day.

“Happy birthday Tristan Jay!!! Our sweet little bear 🧸 is officially 1 year old today 🥹,” the couple captioned their joint post. “The best addition to our family of five and a light that brightens all of our days with his endless smiles, loudest belly giggles, and perfect blue eyes 🤍 I can’t believe we have 1 teenager, 1 pre-teen, and a toddler in our home… soaking in every single moment, big and little, because where does the time go?!”

Many of the pair’s famous friends sent sweet messages in the comments section — but it was Anstead, 44, who caught fans’ attention. “A year!! Crazy! Happy birthday little man,” he replied.

Anstead previously showed his support for Tarek after Tristan’s arrival. When Tarek and Heather announced that they had welcomed their first baby together, Anstead wrote via Instagram in February 2023, “HUGE congratulations you guys!”

Tarek and Anstead share a mutual ex in Christina Hall. Tarek was married to Hall, 40, from 2009 to 2018. The pair, who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, have worked hard to remain cordial while coparenting after their split.

Following his divorce, Tarek moved on with Heather, and they exchanged vows in October 2021. Hall, meanwhile, exchanged vows with Anstead in 2018. The twosome welcomed their son, Hudson, one year later, but they called it quits in 2020. Their divorce was finalized the following year.

Christina has since married Josh Hall, while Anstead moved on with Renée Zellweger. As their relationship has developed, Anstead and Zellweger, 54, have offered glimpses into their dynamic via social media.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Zellweger formed a special bond with Anstead’s kids. (Along with Hudson, he shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead.)

“Renée gets on so great with Hudson,” the insider shared in May 2022. “She’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she is with his kids when they’re all together.”

When Zellweger and Ant marked their two-year anniversary in April 2023, a second source told Us they were looking forward to a future together. “They both want to settle down and create a home together,” the insider shared. “Renée loves how romantic, open and honest he is. She does say that it took her a while to find love again, but it was well worth the wait. She’s still giddy in love. He literally swept her off her feet.”