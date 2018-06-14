Anthony Boudain’s final episodes of Parts Unknown will air this month.

According to CNN Money’s Reliable Sources newsletter, the two remaining episodes of the series will air as scheduled. The penultimate episode will run on Sunday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET, while the series finale will run on Sunday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

Season 11 of Parts Unknown was airing on CNN when Bourdain died of an apparent suicide. After news of his death broke on Friday, June 8, the network continued with their plan to air a new episode on Sunday, June 10.

CNN’s tribute to the celebrity chef, Remembering Anthony Bourdain, will air again before the penultimate episode on Sunday, June 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

Parts Unknown will also live on in another capacity since Netflix extended its rights to stream Bourdain’s series. “Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16,” the company tweeted on Tuesday, June 12. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.”

Parts Unknown premiered on CNN in April 2013. Bourdain traveled around the world sampling food from lesser known areas in the Emmy-winning series.

Bourdain committed suicide in Kayersberg, France, at age 61. The writer was working on Parts Unknown at the time. His longtime friend and French chef Éric Ripert found him unresponsive in his hotel. French authorities said there was no evidence of foul play. Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, June 13, that his body was cremated in France.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown airs on CNN Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

