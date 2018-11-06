Wearing his heart on his sleeve. Anwar Hadid opened up about heartbreak in a series of cryptic Instagram Story posts.

“I wonder if I could be loved as deeply as I love,” the 19-year-old model wrote on Monday, November 5. He also shared a photo of the phrase, “Why are you still in my mind” penned on his wrist.

Hadid’s messages come days after ex-fling Kendall Jenner was spotted reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. The supermodel, 23, and the NBA star, 22, were spotted leaving a Philadelphia 76ers game together at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, November 1, according to TMZ. Jenner arrived in the city on Wednesday, October 31, and attended a Halloween party with Simmons, per Page Six.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the athlete split in September after four months of dating. They were first spotted hanging out in May, although Jenner then locked lips with Hadid one week later. The models crossed paths days after their make-out session, but kept it cordial.

“Kendall and Anwar are totally cool and friendly,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They even said hi to each other at one point and things weren’t awkward or weird in any way. They both respect each other living their own lives without any expectations.”

While Jenner went on to date Simmons, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother was seen cozying up to French model Sonia Ben Amar later in June. “Anwar totally digs Sonia, but it’s very young ‘lust’ right now and they are just having fun and enjoying each other’s company,” explained the source. “They aren’t looking at this like it’s going to last forever — more just living in the moment.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!