Ariana Grande may not return to the stage until 2019. The pop star will no longer perform at The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 29, due to illness, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Due to unforeseeable health reasons, Ariana Grande has canceled her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 29,” the hotel tells Us in a statement. “Guests are able to receive a full refund on tickets through their specified point of purchase.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, was set to headline at The Cosmopolitan’s 3,200-seat venue, The Chelsea.

Grande’s New Year’s Eve weekend show was supposed to mark her first concert since her split from fiancé Pete Davidson. Us broke the news in June that the “God Is a Woman” songstress and the comedian, 25, were engaged. Four months later, they called it quits.

Earlier this month, Davidson, who has been open about his mental health issues in the past, made headlines after he shared an alarming message on Instagram about being bullied. Grande reached out to her ex via Twitter and attempted to see him outside of Saturday Night Live’s studios in New York City.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on December 15. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.”

A source told Us that Davidson refused to see Grande, who also urged her fans to leave her former fiancé alone, at the time.

The singer is set to kick off her Sweetener world tour in Albany, New York, on March 18.

