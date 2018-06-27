Calls for celebration! Ariana Grande rang in her 25th year with a fun-filled evening alongside fiancé Pete Davidson.

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 24, headed to a private luxe karaoke hangout, the Lyric Lounge, inside Frames Bowling Lounge in Manhattan on Tuesday, June 26. All eyes were on Grande as she covered Beyoncé’s track “Love on Top” and performed Evanescence’s “Wake Me Up Inside” with Davidson. The NBC star also took the stage to rap Eminem’s song “Superman.”

Grande and Davidson packed on the PDA during the celebration. “Pete was extremely sweet with Ariana, very protective,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the engaged couple, who recently moved into a $16 million pad in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. “He sat with Ariana and they were snuggling.”

The pair were also joined by the pop star’s mom, Joan Grande, brother Frankie Grande, and celebrity guests including Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. Attendees indulged in two bright colored cakes; one was adorned with Grande’s baby photo and another was filled with rainbow sprinkles resembling confetti.

Earlier in the day, Davidson took to Instagram to dote on his dame. “Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed i love you sm,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself giving Grande a piggyback ride. He added in a second post of the duo embracing: “One more for the queen. Words can’t express what a real f—king treasure this one is.”

Us broke the news on June 11 that Grande and Davidson got engaged just weeks after they started dating. However, a source revealed at the time that the pair “are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!