Flirty and thriving! Ariana Grande served up the most amazing dose of nostalgia for The Voice’s first-ever live episode, arriving in an ensemble was a clear tribute to the one and only Jenna Rink [Jennifer Garner] in 13 Going on 30.

The 28-year-old star didn’t outwardly say that she was honoring the romcom icon, but given the copy and paste recreation of Rink’s party dress and the obvious inspo for her spiky updo, it’s easy to see exactly what the r.e.m. beauty founder set out to do.

She even took to Instagram Stories in advance of the big night to tease her look, which was created by Donatella Versace.

“Thank you so so so so much @dontalla_versace @versace and happy first live show,” she captioned her post. Grande also credited makeup artist Ash K. Holm for the early aughts-inspired glam complete with pastel purple eyeshadow and hairstylist Josh Liu for her fabulous updo.

The whole doppelgänger situation was pretty much confirmed by The Voice, as the show’s official Instagram account tweeted a GIF of the star with the caption: “We like your dress, @ArianaGrande.”

Understandably, this fabulous 13 Going on 30 tribute sent social media into an all-out freak out.

“You even got the same hairstyle, earring, eyeshadow … you’re missing the necklace but like, hello thank you for dressing up as Jenna Rink my forever favorite character in one of my fave movies,” a fan tweeted, sharing a side-by-side picture of Garner and Grande.

“ARIANA GRANDE AS JENNA RINK. I AM LOSING MY MIND,” a user tweeted, while another person said, “13 Going on 30 the musical with Ariana Grande as Jenna Rink might be something we need.”

While this look-a-like moment will go down in history, it’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Grande has channeled her inner Jenna Rink. For her “Thank U, Next” music video, she recreated a different look from the 2004 movie.

At the time, Garner even took to Instagram to share her love for Grande’s take on her character. “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. @arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl,” she captioned a screen shot from the music video.

In response, Grande said: “NooooooooOoOOoOo I’m crying. I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I’m sad. I adore you! Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life I’m screaming bye and by sometimes I literally mean every night still.”