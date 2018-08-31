Can’t stop talking about her love! Ariana Grande wasn’t shy about discussing fiance Pete Davidson when she called in to Nicki Minaj‘s Queen Radio show on Thursday, August 30.

The couple hasn’t been shy about locking lips in public (just check out pics of them from the MTV VMAs red carpet), so host Minaj, 35, asked the songstress about their first kiss.

“It was sick. It was so dope!” gushed 25-year-old Grande, who is set to perform at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral. “It was so cute. He asked me for permission to kiss me!”

But Minaj wanted more details, and she got it. “It’s kind of complicated, because it wasn’t too naughty of a kiss,” explained Grande. “but it was like … there was so much … in there, you know? It was really sweet, but it was also really sexy.”

The “God Is a Woman” singer also dished about what a great fit she and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star are. “We have a lot of fun. He’s like my best friend … it gets better every day,” she said. “We’re the boy-girl version of each other. He’s, like, 70 feet tall, and I’m 4 inches tall!”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in June that the couple, who met on the set of SNL in March 2016 when she hosted and was the musical guest, got engaged after just weeks of dating. “They are very in love,” a source told Us at the time.

Davidson opened up about his proposal in an interview with Variety this month. “I didn’t want to do something corny,” he explained. “We were in bed hanging. After watching a movie, I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!