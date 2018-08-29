Stevie-Wonder,-Ariana-Grande-and-More-to-Perform-at-Aretha-Franklin’s-Funeral

A tribute fit for the Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest on Friday, August 31, and stars including Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan and Jennifer Hudson are set to perform.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Faith Hill, Fantasia, Ronald Isley, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, the Clark Sisters and Jennifer Holliday are also among the 19 different acts that will perform at Franklin’s private funeral service on Friday at 10 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Fans had their chance to say goodbye at the Grammy winner’s open-casket visitation at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on Tuesday, August 28, and Wednesday, August 29.

Us Weekly confirmed on August 16 that Franklin died at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Many of the performers paid tribute to the “Respect” singer after her death.

“The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus,” Hill, who recorded a duet with Franklin in 2011, tweeted. “I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. “To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

Grande, for her part, sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon one day after Franklin died. The 25-year-old pop star also shared a photo of herself with Franklin on Instagram at the time.

Before Franklin died, she chose Hudson to portray her in an upcoming biopic about the singer, according to Deadline.

“I have no words , so I will let the Queen say it !” the American Idol alum captioned a video of Franklin’s track “Let It Be” playing in her car on August 16. “But I will Say while teaching me about your life , u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine . I will never forget those teachings #riparethafranklin.”

Khan, meanwhile, told TMZ on Wednesday, August 29, that was “nervous as hell” to perform the gospel song “Goin’ Up Yonder” at the funeral.

