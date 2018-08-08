Ouch. Ariana Grande rocked a new accessory following a “Carpool Karaoke” taping with James Corden — a bandage on her right hand!

The “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, shared two shots of her injured hand on social media on Tuesday, August 7. She posted a short video to Instagram Story showing off her injury, saying, “Well Mr. Cordon, today is off to a wild start,” while laughing. Grande later shared a selfie on Instagram Story and Twitter, tweeting to Corden, “but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day.” The pic was also captioned, “HAHAHHAAHAHHAAHHAAH I’M AN IDIOT.” Although she did not go into further detail about what caused the injury, when a fan inquired about it, the songstress responded, “you’ll see ……….. it’s so …… stupid.”

Earlier in the day, Grande and Corden, 39, teased their collaboration for the hit singalong segment featured on the English actor’s CBS show, The Late Late Show With James Corden. The Peter Rabbit star tweeted a photo of the lyrics to Grande’s “no tears left to cry” and “God Is a Woman,” joking, “Learning these…” to which Grande responded, “sick what for.” Corden answered, “Just, y’no, life and In case I get stuck in traffic.”

Following the taping of their segment together, Corden tweeted, “This has made my day. The #CarpoolKaraoke we just shot might be one of my favorite ever! I can’t wait for you to see it. @ArianaGrande is the real deal.”

Grande clearly enjoyed herself too. “That was the best day ever @JKCorden thank you so much to you and your incredible crew and band and writers ! sm fun. can’t wait for y’all to seeeee what we been up to,” the “Bang Bang” singer tweeted, to which Corden reiterated, “Best. Day. Ever.”

The “Side to Side” singer has had an eventful summer. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that Grande got engaged to Pete Davidson after just a few weeks of dating. A fan who attended the Saturday Night Live star’s surprise performance at A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool, New York, on July 21, tweeted that during his stand-up, Davidson said “he proposed to Ariana while he was smoking weed in bed.” Her newest album Sweetener is also slated to drop Friday, August 17.

