Gone too soon. Ariana Grande opened up about mourning Mac Miller while engaging with fans on Twitter.

Grande, 25, got emotional after one of her followers shared a three-month-old clip of the late rapper giving her a subtle nod. “Hey @ArianaGrande here’s a video of @MacMiller listening to R.E.M during his Instagram live from August 9th before it was released,” a fan tweeted on Tuesday, November 6, about a track from the pop star’s latest album. “We had to stan the best song from Sweetener!”

“His voice and laugh. He is supposed to be here,” the pop star replied. “Thank u for finding this.”

Miller tragically died at age 26 in September from mixed drug toxicity. Grande, who split from the “Small Worlds” rapper in May after two years of dating, paid tribute to him in her song “Thank U, Next,” which dropped on Saturday, November 3. “Wish I could say, ‘Thank You’ to Malcom / ‘Cause he was an angel,” read the lyrics.

Grande also honored Miller’s memory in a heartbreaking Instagram post days after his passing. “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” the “Raindrops” crooner wrote in September alongside an old video of Miller telling her a story. “We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

After calling it quits with Miller, the “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner moved on with Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star, 24, proposed to Grande in June after weeks of dating, but the duo ended their engagement in October.

Following the split news, a source exclusively told Us that Davidson “was 100 percent there for Ariana” after Miller’s death. Even so, a second insider revealed that “The Way” rapper’s passing “put a tremendous amount of strain” on Davidson and Grande’s relationship.

