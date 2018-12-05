Love in the limelight. Ariana Grande opened up about her string of famous boyfriends in a new interview with Billboard.

“This is how I meet people — I can’t just, like, meet someone at a bar,” the 25-year-old pop star told the magazine for her “2018 Woman of the Year” cover story, published on Wednesday, December 5. “I live fast and full-out, and I make mistakes, and I learn from them and I’m grateful no matter what happens.”

Grande was most recently engaged to Pete Davidson, though the couple broke off their relationship in October. Before that, she dated the late Mac Miller for nearly two years until their split in May and Big Sean from October 2014 to April 2015.

The “Breathin’” singer name-dropped the aforementioned exes in her hit song “Thank U, Next.” Grande revealed in her Billboard interview that she warned Davidson, 25, before the track’s release. “I wasn’t going to blindside anybody,” she said.

The Victorious alum also grew emotional during the sit-down. “I just hope you’re OK with me crying, because that’s not going to not happen,” she admitted with a laugh. “I can’t even say ‘Good morning’ to anyone without crying.”

She added: “I guess there’s not much I’m afraid of anymore. When life tries you with such serious s—t so many times, your priorities change. I don’t give a s—t. I just want to be happy and healthy – one day – and make music.”

Grande later noted that her recent work is a reflection of what’s to come. “I want to be able to do what is authentic and honest and natural,” she explained. “It’s the only way that I’ve been able to survive.”

