Head over heels in love and not going to hide it! Just one day prior to the news of their engagement, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson celebrated another special occasion together — the birthday of the 24-year-old pop star’s mother.

The newly minted fiancés attended a party for the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer’s mom in the private dining room of Mastro’s Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 10, where they weren’t afraid to show a little PDA, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The onlooker notes that the two “were very affectionate and kissed each other throughout the night.”

And there was no shortage of nosh. “The group ate lobster mashed potatoes, caviar, kobe beef, crab legs, foie gras and lots of chocolate covered strawberries,” the source added of the celebration.

The couple had a busy weekend in Los Angeles. The two hit up Robert Pattinson’s birthday party on Saturday, June 9, where they “were telling people that they’re engaged.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that the lovebirds were engaged just weeks after they began dating. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one insider gushed. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

“They are both constantly making each other laugh,” the insider added. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

Meanwhile, a third source told Us that the happy couple is “looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Grande and the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star were a couple on May 21, and the two haven’t been shy to show their adoration for one another ever since. They later confirmed their relationship in a sweet Harry Potter-themed pic on May 30.

