



Nailed it! An Ariana Grande fan showed that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery when she proved to be the singer’s lookalike in a viral social media post.

The doppelgänger, 15-year-old TikTok star Paige Niemann, looked nearly identical to the 26-year-old “7 Rings” artist as she rocked the Grande’s signature high ponytail. In Neimann’s TikTok, she mouthed lines Grande previously said as her Victorious character, Cat Valentine.

On Twitter, a fan account noted that Grande was probably “terrified” to see someone sharing a striking resemblance to her. However, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” songstress was completely flattered by the devoted Arianator’s copycat impression.

“I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. 😭,” she tweeted of the fan imitating Grande’s former red-headed Nickelodeon character. “I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! But it’s definitley [sic] bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

Niemann is far from the first Grande fan to pull off imitating the Grammy winner. YouTube star Gabi DeMartino has frequently drawn comparisons to the Scream Queens alum over the years, and Grande even recruited the internet personality to play her wannabe in the singer’s “Thank U, Next” music video last year.

Grande is no stranger to the imitation game herself as she has shown off her impressive range of celebrity impersonations over the years. When she played a game of “Musical Genre Challenge” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2018, she proved that she can execute a spot-on impression of Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee while singing Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” Later on, she shared her impression of Jennifer Coolidge while speaking lines the actress said as her Legally Blonde character, Paulette Bonafonté.

Grande’s efforts as Coolidge, 55, caught the 2 Broke Girls alum’s attention. “I’m always so impressed when someone can do a great impression of me,” Coolidge wrote on Instagram. “But @arianagrande is so good on @fallontonight, I’m afraid she is going to introduce me to myself!”

Grande also showed off her other various celebrity imitations during a Saturday Night Live sketch in 2016, where she sang exactly like Britney Spears, Shakira and Céline Dion, to name a few. In this same episode, she also shared her uncanny impression of Jennifer Lawrence in a “Celebrity Family Feud” sketch.