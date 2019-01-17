Overwhelmed with emotion! Arie Luyendyk Jr. started crying when he saw Lauren Burnham, who is pregnant with their first child, on the couple’s wedding day.

“I caught a glimpse of [Lauren] in the distance, and I just, I started crying,” he recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She looked so stunning — she was everything I could have imagined in that moment.”

Us broke the news that Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Burnham, 27, tied the knot in Hawaii on Saturday, January 12.

“Everything that I imagined, it was that and 10 times better,” Burnham, who is expecting a baby girl in June, told Us about her island wedding.

It turns out the former race car driver wasn’t the only one who got choked up during the nuptials. Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who officiated the wedding, also admitted to Us that he shed a tear.

“I didn’t think I’d get emotional,” Harrison told Us. “I usually don’t, but when she started walking down the aisle, it kind of hit me, and I think it’s because we spent this whole week together. … Just listening to them and watching them interact with each other and with the families, and time and time again, the same thing is said over and over, and that is they’re perfect together, they fit together, they complement each other, pretty much everybody saying the same thing in a different way.”

“When you see that and then you see her walking down the aisle, and Arie started getting choked up, and I was like, ‘Oh, crap,’” he continued. “So I kind of lost it. I was like, ‘I can’t be choked up when I start this wedding. Got to be professional.’”

