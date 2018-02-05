The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. has responded to the news that Bekah Martinez, who is vying for his heart on season 22 of the ABC reality dating series, was recently on a missing persons list in California.

“I think the PSA for that is call your parents,” the race car driver, 36, quipped during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, February 5.

The 22-year-old nanny was removed from a missing persons list last week after a fan of The Bachelor recognized her from the show and reached out to the appropriate parties. Martinez, who had been reported missing in mid-November by her mother, confirmed to local police that she did not disappear, later joking on Twitter, “MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??”

Live cohost Kelly Ripa shared her thoughts on the confusing fiasco on Monday morning. “Bekah is the girl you choose. Wanna know why I have this theory? Because she went into lockdown!” the TV host, 47, said. “Now, I’ve read Us Weekly, I know the deal. The dealio is when you choose a Bachelorette, she has to go underground. She went so deep underground that her mom thought she was a missing person! You know I’m right. Tell me I’m right.”

With a laugh, Luyendyk responded, “That’s one theory.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!