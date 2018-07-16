Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are ready to tie the knot! The couple, who got engaged during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March, couldn’t be in a better place six months before their January 2019 wedding.

“Arie and Lauren are so in love. Their relationship is stronger than it’s ever been and they’ve proved that Arie made the right choice,” a source close to Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Burnham, 26, tells Us Weekly exclusively. At the end of the former Bachelor’s season, he proposed to Becca Kufrin. However, he later realized he was in love with his runner-up, ending things with Kufrin and went back to Burnham.

Since then, the two have moved in together, buying a house in Arizona, and done a great deal of traveling around the world. Now, they’re in wedding planning mode.

“They really wanted a TV wedding and pushed for it but in the end it didn’t logically make sense,” the source added, noting that the couple is aware they’re not “fan favorites,” but it doesn’t bother them at all. At first, it was difficult for Burnham to adjust to the hate and being in the public eye, but since she’s with him, it works.

“They are so in their own world and loving life that none of the negativity matters anymore. Arie treats Lauren like a princess and she is the perfect fiancée. She travels to every race event and she’s his No. 1 fan,” the insider added. “She and Arie aren’t even focused on Becca’s season at all whatsoever. They are slowly but surely planning for their wedding in Maui and they’re just wrapped up in a honeymoon like engagement phase. Things couldn’t be better.”

The reality stars are set to get married on January 12 in Hawaii without the cameras present and surrounded by about 100 guests.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!