Bachelor Nation’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. is regretting his snap decision to get snipped.

During a Monday, April 29, Instagram Q&A, Luyendyk, 42, was asked whether he and his wife, Lauren Burnham, want more children.

“A year ago I would have said 100% no way but I’m feeling more and more like I rushed the vasectomy,” the reality star admitted in a response shared via his Story. “Don’t know just yet what the future holds but [right now] I’m loving this stage with them.”

Luyendyk and Burnham, 32, already share daughter Alessi, 4, and twins Senna and Lux, 2. The pair tied the knot in 2019 after meeting on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2017. Luyendyk initially gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin but then regretted not pursuing an engagement with Burnham, who was the runner-up. He proposed to Burnham during the live After the Final Rose special in March 2018.

The couple previously shared the details of Luyendyk’s vasectomy experience in a February 2022 vlog.

“He was white as a ghost. I thought he was going to faint,” Burnham said.

Luyendyk, meanwhile, called the procedure “awful” despite not wanting “to scare every guy” out of getting a vasectomy.

“If I were describing [it] to another guy, it’s the same feeling as being kicked in the nuts as hard as someone could kick you,” he said. “It just shoots up your abdomen, and you just feel a tug.”

Burnham added that it was Luyendyk’s “turn” to make a sacrifice given her sensitivity to hormonal birth control.

“It causes mild depression for me, so that was hard for us when I’ve done that in the past,” she explained.

While Burnham said at the time that Luyendyk’s vasectomy was the right decision for them, she exclusively told Us Weekly later that month that she “wasn’t necessarily ready” to close the door on expanding their family.

“I know it’s hard right now [with three kids under 3], but once we’re out of this space, I might want another one,” she said. “Who knows?”

Luyendyk added that vasectomies are “reversible if we have some heartaches in five years’ time.”

The former Bachelor shares frequent glimpses of dad life via social media. Earlier this month, he posted several snaps from his “first daddy/daughter trip” with Senna.

“It was everything I imagined it would be. She’s just the sweetest,” he wrote in the caption.

He previously shared a video of Lux and Senna in October 2023, lamenting how quickly they’re growing up.

“POV: When you suddenly realize your babies aren’t babies anymore. It goes by too fast,” he captioned the clip. “Hold them tight, these are the moments you’ll look back on.”

Burnham echoed the sentiment in the comments section.

“Too fast😭😭😭,” she wrote.