Chris Pratt has Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s vote in the battle of the famous Chrises. The Terminator star recently opened up about his relationship with Pratt, who married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019.

On Monday, December 21, Arnold, 73, said during a Kindergarten Cop Zoom reunion hosted by Yahoo Entertainment that he “never, ever thought” Katherine, 31, would marry an actor. Still, he said the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 41, a “fantastic guy” and that he’s glad she picked him.

“I’m really happy because he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her, and such a great son-in-law,” he said, noting that Pratt is “so easy to get along with.”

It’s no secret that these two became fast friends after Pratt and Katherine wed. Speaking with Fox 11 in August, the former California governor called Pratt “a fantastic son-in-law.”

“He’s very, very disciplined with his work, he’s wonderful to Katherine, and to Maria [Shriver], and to me, and we have a great relationship with him, he’s really a great, great guy,” Arnold said at the time.

Months after Pratt and Katherine’s wedding, Arnold appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he gushed about the union.

“First of all, I’m really happy that he is such a great guy,” Arnold said in October 2019. “Not only a very talented guy and a great actor and a great star and all this stuff, but a really kind man and kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me.”

He went on to say, “I was blown away when my daughter was telling me that she was going out with him.”

Arnold joked that Pratt is “bigger” physically and “doing bigger movies,” calling Katherine “competitive.”