Artem Chigvintsev’s lawyer is claiming that he was not the “primary aggressor” in his recent domestic violence incident.

“We can now focus on negotiating a shared 50/50 custody schedule. Fortunately, Artem has been able to spend time with Matteo almost every day since 8/29/2024 incident,” Chigvintsev’s attorney Ilona Antonyan said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 25. “He is a very dedicated, interactive, nurturing, and loving parent. My understanding of the facts surrounding the 8/29/24 incident have led me to believe that Artem was not the primary aggressor. I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court. He was protecting himself and Matteo.”

Antonyan added that Chigvintsev, 42, has a “strong support group of loving family and friends” by his side during this challenging time as he navigates his divorce from Nikki Garcia.

“I am confident he will move forward from this situation with strength and dignity. Artem is fully committed to fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with his ex,” the statement continued. “Divorce is never easy, but once custody is settled, the remaining issues tend to be less emotionally charged and easier to resolve.”

Related: Inside Artem Chigvintsev's Arrest: Mugshot, Release, Bail and More Artem Chigvintsev has been released from jail following his domestic violence arrest. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, was released at 2:18 p.m. PT after being arrested in Napa County, California, on Thursday, August 29, Us Weekly can confirm. Chigvintsev was arrested on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, according to […]

Us has reached out to Garcia for comment.

Last month, Us confirmed that Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County, California on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, per the records, which pertains to an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent. Bail was set for $25,000 and Chigvintsev was released that afternoon. It is unclear if Garcia, 40, was involved in the incident. (The pair share 4-year-old son Matteo.)

Earlier this month, Garcia filed for divorce from the Dancing With the Stars pro. According to documents obtained by Us at the time, the former wrestler requested full custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo.

Weeks after news broke of the divorce, the Napa County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, September 24, Chigvintsev was not being charged with domestic violence.

The following day, Chigvintsev broke his silence about his arrest and his ongoing divorce.

Related: Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s Relationship Timeline Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev started dating following her broken engagement to ex John Cena — but their romance ended in September 2024. Nearly seven months after Garcia, who once wrestled under the name Nikki Bella, and Cena split for good in July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Dancing With the Stars […]

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped,” the dancer wrote in a statement shared via his Instagram Story. “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

Chigvintsev added that his current focus would be his son, sharing that he has requested joint custody.

“He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life,” he continued. “All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.”