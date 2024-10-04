Artem Chigvintsev is alleging that estranged wife Nikki Garcia was actually the aggressor in their relationship.

Us Weekly can confirm that former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, filed a restraining order against Garcia, 40, on Thursday, October 3.

Court documents obtained by TMZ detail the alleged altercation that led to Chigvintsev’s August arrest in Napa and subsequent felony domestic violence charge. According to his account, the alleged altercation occurred while he was making breakfast for his and Garcia’s 4-year-old son, Matteo. Chigvintsev claimed that Garcia started an argument regarding the food choices made for their son.

Chigvintsev alleged he was defending himself when Garica threw a pair of shoes at him. He brought Matteo up to his room, which is when the situation allegedly escalated. Chigvintsev claimed that Garcia pushed her way into the bedroom, and they started fighting — which is what prompted the 911 call that was published by TMZ days after his arrest. (He denied any wrongdoing, noting that Matteo is his “main concern” in a statement following the incident.)

Related: Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev’s Relationship Timeline Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev started dating following her broken engagement to ex John Cena — but their romance ended in September 2024. Nearly seven months after Garcia, who once wrestled under the name Nikki Bella, and Cena split for good in July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Dancing With the Stars […]

Chigvintsev’s filing on Thursday also included photos following the alleged altercation. Us Weekly has reached out to his attorney for comment.

The professional dancer’s filing came days after a judge granted Garcia a restraining order against Chigvintsev on Monday, September 30. He is prohibited from “coming within 100 yards” of Garcia, read the separate set of court documents obtained by TMZ earlier this week.

Garcia’s filing has an alternate account of the incident, where she claims that Chigvintsev escalated their fight. The former WWE Diva also detailed a second incident, claiming that Chigvintsev “violently grabbed me around my waist” in 2023.

“Due to the incident that led to Artem’s arrest on August 29, 2024, Nikki has decided to file for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and her son,” a rep for Garcia told Us. “Although Nikki requested that the Napa District Attorney not file charges against Artem as she did not want him to go to jail, he must still be held accountable for his actions, and Nikki and her son must be protected.”

The statement continued, “Nikki’s number one priority has always been the wellbeing of her son. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received and continues to ask for privacy for her and her family during this difficult time.”

More than one week after Chigvintsev’s August arrest, Us confirmed that Garcia had filed for divorce following two years of marriage.

“Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce,” her rep said at the time. “She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time.”