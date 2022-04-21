Next steps. ASAP Rocky was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Police Department after his arrest in connection with a shooting that happened last year.

The rapper, 33, was detained on Wednesday, April 20, after flying back to the U.S. after vacationing in Barbados with Rihanna. The “Goldie” artist and the Fenty Beauty mogul, 34, are currently expecting their first child.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Rocky was seen leaving the LAPD on Wednesday after posting $550,000 bail. The New York City native, wearing a blue surgical mask, was dressed casually in a black-and-white shirt and shorts set with matching sneakers.

The LAPD confirmed in a statement shared via Twitter that they arrested Rocky for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that took place in November 2021. “The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, better known as music artist ASAP Rocky,” the statement read. According to the police, the “Peso” musician allegedly got into an argument with an “acquaintance” in Hollywood last year. After things escalated, he reportedly fired a handgun at the victim, who “sustained a minor injury.”

Neither the Grammy nominee nor Rihanna have publicly commented on the arrest. Rocky is due back in court on August 17.

The Dope actor was previously charged with attempted murder at age 16 when someone tried to intimidate him while he was a drug dealer in his hometown of NYC. He confessed to shooting the other man after he thought that the person was reaching for a gun of his own. He served some time in jail before the charges were reduced.

Rocky made headlines in July 2019 when he was arrested and detained in Stockholm, Sweden, after he and his entourage had an altercation with a man named Mustafa Jafari. A court found the Monster star guilty of assault, but he did not have to serve further jail time. He spent more than a month behind bars before he returned to the U.S. in August 2019.

The AWGE founder and the “Work” songstress confirmed their romance in May 2021 when Rocky called her “the love of my life” in an interview with GQ. “[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he gushed at the time. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Rihanna debuted her baby bump in January, showing off her bare belly during a stroll with her beau on the streets of New York City.

“ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant,” a source told Us Weekly after the pair confirmed they are expecting. “They’re both very excited to be parents.”

