Pop culture queen! Ashley Greene may be a Hollywood star, but it turns out she likes to consume entertainment just as much as she enjoys being a part of it.

While Greene, 35, became a household name with her role as vampire Alice Cullen in the Twilight franchise, her interest in the glittering lights of Los Angeles began decades earlier.

“I was part of the Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] Fan Club growing up,” the Florida native exclusively tells Us Weekly. As soon as she was old enough to do so, she headed west to the City of Angels. “I graduated high school early to move to L.A. at 17 — and told almost no one of my plans,” Greene reveals.

Her love for the industry has only continued throughout her career. The Rogue alum’s favorite actress is Cate Blanchett, she tells Us, and she once had the opportunity to read with Anthony Hopkins at an audition. “He is magnetic and I was completely starstruck,” Greene recalls of briefly working alongside the Hannibal icon, 84. “I didn’t get the job, but I was still on cloud nine.”

As for her taste in music, the Twilight star and her husband, Australian director Paul Khoury, are known to belt out some R&B.

“Paul and I sing Usher to each other at least three times a week, but ‘our song’ is ‘Sure Thing’ by Miguel,” Greene says.

Keep scrolling to find out even more little-known facts about Greene – including her first job, her tattoo-related allergy and more:

1. I’d like to live in Barcelona someday.

2. Me and my husband, Paul [Khoury], were very close friends for years. I finally pursued him and had to convince him to date me. We didn’t tell anyone for months.

3. I have to unpack my bags immediately upon entering a hotel room — even if I’m just staying for two days.

4. Paul and I sing Usher to each other at least three times a week, but “our song” is “Sure Thing” by Miguel.

5. I got my first job at 14. It was at a dry cleaner across the street from my school.

6. One of my best friends shares my exact birthday. It’s part of the reason we became friends.

7. I broke my femur on a trampoline.

8. I used to be a flyer on a competitive all-star cheer squad.

9. I once got to read opposite Anthony Hopkins for an audition. He is magnetic, and I was completely starstruck. I didn’t get the job, but I was still on cloud nine.

10. I graduated high school early to move to L.A. at 17 — and told almost no one of my plans.

11. I travel with a stuffed bear that I spray with my husband’s cologne.

12. Ninety percent of the time I would rather stay in than go out.

13. I’m an early riser, even when I have nothing to do — 6 a.m. is my magic hour.

14. I’m cofounder of a reproductive health company called Hummingway that offers nontoxic solutions for menstrual cycle symptoms, alongside an educational platform.

15. One of my favorite actresses is Cate Blanchett.

16. I love pickles.

17. My mom married my dad at 16. They’re still together and very much in love.

18. I’m allergic to the light emitted by the lasers used in tattoo removal.

19. I hate anchovies.

20. I love my in-laws — and consider myself extremely lucky.

21. I thought I wanted to go into criminal law or criminal psychology before I became an actor.

22. I was part of the Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] Fan Club growing up.

23. I keep my inbox at or near zero.

24. I hate being late. It gives me anxiety.

25. I will always choose the heat over the cold — except before bed. My house is set to 68 degrees at night or I don’t sleep as well.