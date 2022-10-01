The Home Economics star, 44, announced during the Friday, September 30, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that Hinshaw, 34, was pregnant with baby No. 3.

“We’re excited and I’d like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is,” Grace told host Clarkson, 40, before revealing that the couple have gotten mixed reactions from their friends while sharing the news.

“Everyone says on the first baby they’re like — Congratulations!,” the New York native explained. “On the second, they’re like — congratulations and on the third baby, it’s — congratulations? —with a question mark.”‘

While the Voice judge claimed the news was “exciting” because “your family is getting bigger,” Grace, for his part, was hesitant. “Yeah. check back with me in about a year,” he joked.

The BlacKkKlansman actor and True Detective alum dated for two years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2016 on an estate in Montecito, California.

Two months later, the About Cherry star exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about newlywed life with her husband. “It’s crazy! I mean, it’s good. It’s actually a little bit more different than I thought it would be,” she said in July 2016. “Because we lived together beforehand, so I didn’t really think that anything was going to change, but it does. It feels a little extra special.”

The Indiana native added, “It’s weird! I have to be honest, I haven’t been called Mrs. very many times, so I’m still getting used to it. When someone says, ‘Mrs. Grace,’ I look around for his mother.”

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel Jane, in 2017, and a second child three years later.

Hinshaw confirmed the news of her first pregnancy via Instagram in August 2017 after she was spotted with a baby bump while out in Los Angeles.

“When you’re 6 1/2 months pregnant and someone else does your hair/makeup/wardrobe and makes you feel like a princess? for the first time in a whiiiiile ??” she captioned a selfie at the time.

After giving birth to baby No. 1, the couple exclusively opened up to Us about their feelings on being first-time parents. “Amazing … but awful, but amazing,” Grace shared in January 2019, with Hinshaw offering some advice for soon-to-be parents. “Get some sleep now,” he told Us at the time. “And save it for then.”

In January 2022, the pair announced they were expecting their second child, with the True Blood alum exclusively telling Us that she was “excited” but “nervous” about her growing brood, jokingly noting that she was most looking forward to “not being pregnant anymore.”

Grace, meanwhile, quipped that he can’t wait to have “less sleep” as the dad of two little ones.