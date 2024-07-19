Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins are speculating about the status of Susie Evans and Justin Glaze’s relationship.

During the Friday, July 19, episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast, Higgins, 35, and Iaconetti, 36, discussed the “rumor mill” surrounding this Bachelor Nation romance.

“They were actually together for a while before they publicly came out with their relationship and all of a sudden, they’ve been kind of quiet on social media,” Iaconetti said. “All they’ve posted together has been ads.”

Iaconetti wondered whether the pair’s social media ads were “prior obligations” that were filmed “in advance.”

“You know, the post date is later in the relationship or maybe they signed contracts saying that they would do the ads together,” she continued. “We don’t really know for sure, but we know that they haven’t been in any real organic content together lately.”

Iaconetti also brought up a recent social media post that showed Glaze spotted out in Chicago with a woman that was not Evans. (Deux Moi was first to share the photo via Instagram.)

Us Weekly has reached out to Evans and Glaze for comment.

While dissecting the relationship on Friday, Iaconetti claimed that Glaze unfollowed Evans on Instagram, but as of this writing, her name still appears on the list of people he is following.

Evans and Glaze confirmed their relationship in January after months of speculation about whether they were more than friends. The pair met following their respective Bachelor Nation appearances.

Glaze was the runner-up on Katie Thurson’s Bachelorette season in 2021. Evans, meanwhile, appeared on Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor in 2022. While they didn’t leave as an engaged couple, they rekindled their relationship after the show finished filming, ultimately splitting in September 2022.

While Evans and Echard aren’t together romantically, she’s still a major support system in his life — especially amid his recent paternity lawsuit.

A woman named Laura Owens accused Echard of getting her pregnant with twins following a one-night stand. The former Bachelor star repeatedly denied having sex with Owens, taking her to court after undergoing a paternity test proving that he was not the father. Last month, Echard won the suit.

Evans publicly supported her ex throughout his legal drama.

“I was so grateful. When she came out, I’d [seen] that she said, ‘Listen. Clayton might be a lot of things, but he’s not a liar,’ and that meant a lot to me,” Echard said on a recent episode of the “Reality Steve Podcast,” adding, “Because she didn’t have to say anything. But, like, that’s somebody that I got to know on a personal level, you know, pretty deeply.”