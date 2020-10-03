Despite meeting on a Bachelor franchise, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are just like any other ordinary couple. To even prove it, the duo invited Us Weekly to tag along for a typical day in their life.

While the Bachelorette alum, 31, wakes up earlier than his wife, the two still have the same routine in the morning, which is drinking coffee and answering emails.

But before Iaconetti and Haibon set out for their daily chores and activities, the Bachelor alum, 32, tends to her skincare. Her beauty regimen includes collagen boosting and lymphatic drainage lights.

That’s then followed by a sweat session, which is a must for the two. On this particular day, their “workout was elevated,” says Iaconetti. While staying in Haibon’s native Rhode Island, the Bachelor in Paradise alums visited one of Tom Brady’s TB12 locations for a “tough” strength training session.

“We got the signature pliability massage and then took to the floor for strength training,” says Iaconetti. “Let me tell ya, you think you’re feeling your regular workout, and then you have a trainer work with you and you realize you’re not working your muscles as effectively as you should.”

Afterward, Iaconetti and Haibon get down to business. “We’ve been working with [dating app] Plenty of Fish, shooting a series called Dine and Dish,” she says of editing footage for the show. “We review the dating profiles of singles and offer them advice to help find someone special on the app.”

The married pair also make it a point to fit in downtime.

“We recently got these Schwinn scooters we zip around on,” Iaconetti adds, noting that they’re never competitive while scooting. “Jared is a dare devil and I’m good riding at the lowest speed of 6 miles per hour.”

Want to see how else they spend their day together? Watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.