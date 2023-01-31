Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Stopped Smoking Weed After Having a Vasectomy

Putting his partying days behind him. Ashton Kutcher reveals that he gave up cannabis after having a bad experience during a friend’s wedding festivities.

“I haven’t done a drug in 10 years,” the Your Place or Mine actor, 44, told Esquire in an interview published on Tuesday, January 31, before remembering a more recent incident. The Iowa native was at a friend’s wedding in Italy with wife Mila Kunis when he took a THC edible. “That s–t did not go well.”

Kutcher explained that he’d recently had a vasectomy, so once he was high, he thought he was losing all feeling below the waist. The Black Swan actress, 39, had to help him back to their hotel room, where her husband then became worried their family was broke. “We can’t even afford to be here right now!” he remembered thinking.

The next day, the Two and a Half men alum realized he “had moved the decimal point” with regard to weed, and he hasn’t done it since. “The minute weed became legal in California, I got banned from doing it,” he joked.

The former Punk’d host didn’t specify when the post-vasectomy freakout occurred, but he noted that he asked pal Dax Shepard for advice on the procedure. The “Armchair Expert” podcast host, 48, revealed in 2016 that he had a vasectomy after wife Kristen Bell had a pregnancy scare following the birth of their second child. Shepard and the Veronica Mars alum, 42, share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8.

“For eight hours I was, like, imagining my life with all these kids,” Shepard joked during a May 2016 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “That was Tuesday. I flew home Wednesday for a meeting. Thursday morning I had a vasectomy.”

Bell was “not thrilled” her husband underwent the procedure so soon after the scare, but Shepard quipped that he’s “a man of action.”

Kutcher, for his part, shares daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, with Kunis, whom he wed in 2015. Before welcoming his own children, the No Strings Attached star was a stepdad to Demi Moore‘s children with Bruce Willis: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Kutcher and the Indecent Proposal actress, 60, were married from 2005 to 2013.

In her 2019 memoir, Moore revealed that she suffered a late-term miscarriage at six months during her marriage to the Butterfly Effect star. “Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful,” Kutcher told the outlet. “Everyone deals with that in different ways.”

The Ranch alum didn’t specify how he coped with the loss, but he noted that he loves children. “I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids,” he told Esquire. “The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience.”

The Sound Ventures founder went on to say that he still keeps in touch with Moore’s children, who are now adults, adding that being their stepfather at a young age was difficult. “I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” he recalled. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties.”