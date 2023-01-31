Ashton Kutcher Was 'F--king Pissed' When Ex Demi Moore Released Her Memoir

His honest take. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about how he felt when ex-wife Demi Moore released her 2019 memoir, Inside Out.

“I was f–king pissed,” the That ’70s Show alum, 44, confessed in a candid interview with Esquire published on Tuesday, January 31, adding that the book’s debut caused an uptick of media attention on him and his family. (Kutcher shares children Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6, with wife Mila Kunis.)

After briefly starting in on his response to the memoir, Kutcher opted not to continue the conversation further. “I don’t want to open anything up in that realm,” he said.

The Ranch alum and Moore, 60, were married for six years before calling it quits in 2011. “He was 25. I was 40,” the Ghost actress recalled in her candid autobiography. “But I’m telling you: we couldn’t feel it. We were totally in sync from our very first conversation.”

While reflecting on the duo’s romance and divorce — Kutcher and Moore finalized the proceedings in 2013 — the Indecent Proposal star pointed out how different her life was when she was Kutcher’s age. “Keep in mind, when I was 25, I became a mom,” she wrote. “I skipped straight from being a young adult into motherhood and marriage. When I met Ashton, it almost felt like a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my 20s.”

The New Mexico native was married to Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985 and to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000. She shares daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis with the Die Hard actor, 67, with whom she’s remained cordial over the years.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kutcher admitted that joining Demi’s blended family was a tall order, especially when it came to being a stepparent. “I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” he told Esquire. “That’s how some teen parents must experience their 20s.”

Readers of Inside Out learned that Demi suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with the No Strings Attached actor. She blamed herself for the pregnancy loss, writing that she’d “opened the door to drinking” after years of sobriety and was still smoking when she found out she was expecting.

While the former Punk’d host didn’t specify how he coped with the loss, he noted that the “really, really painful” experience was a turning point. “I love kids,” he said. “I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible. For whatever reason, I had to have that experience.”

Kutcher married Kunis, 39, two years after finalizing his divorce from Demi. “Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce,” he confessed to the outlet. “Divorce feels like a wholesale f–king failure. You failed at marriage. … [But] you own the s–t you did wrong, and you go forward.”

The General Hospital alum previously shed light on her post-split relationship with Kutcher, telling WSJ. Magazine in 2019 that the exes were “friendly” but “not … hanging out.”

Three years later, Demi appeared alongside Kunis in an AT&T commercial. “We have a lot in common,” the Ukrainian actress teased.