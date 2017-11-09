Alex Bregman has been a bit busy celebrating. The 23-year-old just celebrated his first World Series win, and the third baseman for the Houston Astros isn’t slowing down. He stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters on November 6 and weighed in on celebrity news with a game of “Home Run or Strikeout.” Watch the video to see what he thinks about Taylor Swift’s new music, J-Rod, and more!

Us Weekly Video Correspondent Christina Garibaldi presented the MLB player with celebrity news topics and he had to say whether he thought they were a “home run” or a “strikeout.”

So what does he think about couple nicknames? When given the example of J-Rod (also known as Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez), he replied, “Hmm. I like A-Lo better. I like it the other way. I’m into that. I’ll buy it.”

Bregman also wasn’t shy with giving his opinion when asked who his favorite Kardashian is. As a group, he considers the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be a home run. But individually, he says he’s into Kendall Jenner. As previously reported, the athlete is also an eligible bachelor. So keep an eye out, ladies!

To see what he had to say about his teammate Justin Verlander missing the Astros’ victory parade for his wedding to model Kate Upton, and more, watch the video above!

