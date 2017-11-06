World series and a wedding! The Houston Astros celebrated two big milestones in just one week, their World Series win and pitcher Justin Verlander’s wedding to Kate Upton. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stopped by Us Weekly to talk about the big game, Verlander’s big day and what he plans on doing with that championship ring. Watch the video above!

While Verlander, 34, missed out on the team’s victory parade on November 3, to tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy, Bregman says “nobody blamed him” for his absence, in fact they are “super super happy for him.”

“We missed him on the parade, but if I were him I would have done the same thing,” Bregman, 23, told Us. “They had this date picked out and he was like ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry I’m going to miss the parade I have to go get married.'”

Bregman approves of his teammates new supermodel bride, calling her “great.” Upton, 25, is so great, he’s hoping that now the wedding is over, she can start playing matchmaker for the single player.

“I was just asking Kate when we clinched to go to the World Series, ‘Hey can you hook me up with one of your friends or something?'” Bregman told Us.

The MLB player plans to “jam in” all of his dating in the next three months to “see if it’s going to work or not,” before the next season begins. However, before he does that, he needs to take care of a few things, like fixing his iPhone screen and getting that World Series ring.

“I’m going to be wearing it everywhere being obnoxious with it,” Bregman joked to Us before adding. “I’m putting a safe in my house and locking it in there.”

