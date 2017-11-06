Wedded bliss! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander took to Instagram on Monday, November 6, to gush over each other following their nuptials two days earlier.

“I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 25, wrote alongside a photo from their wedding. “Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!”

The Houston Astros pitcher, 34, who won the World Series three days before they said “I do,” also raved about his wife and their big day. “Happy wife happy life!” he captioned the same photo from the ceremony. “What an amazing beginning to our journey together! @kateupton#justmarried.”

As previously reported, the duo wed in Tuscany, Italy, on November 4 at the luxurious Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort. The romantic ceremony was held at a beautiful medieval church overlooking the Montalcino valley.

The actress wore a gorgeous Valentino gown for the affair and received an Anito Ko wedding band.

Upton has been showing love to Verlander on Instagram throughout his road to the World Series win. On October 22, she posted a photo hugging the MLB star, writing: “My MVP 💙💙” Following his Game 7 win on November 1, she captioned a sweet photo of the duo: “WORLD CHAMPIONS!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @justinverlander !! What a series!!! What a month!! Congrats @astrosbaseball!!”

The couple got engaged last year, with Upton confirming the exciting news when she debuted her stunning engagement ring at the 2016 Met Gala in NYC. They had previously dated on and off for three years before reuniting in January 2014.

