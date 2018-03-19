Take cover. Aubrey O’Day is being inundated with vile messages after news of her affair with Donald Trump Jr. broke on Monday, March 19.

Some have taken to Twitter to blast the former Danity Kane member for having a relationship with the president’s son while he was married to Vanessa Trump. Angry social media users have called her everything from a “pathetic home wrecker” to a “mistress hoe” and accused her of not being “as classy as Stormy Daniels.”

“.@AubreyODay Is there anything you won’t do for money?” one tweeted, followed by, “.@AubreyODay How Low Can You Go?”

“She literally crawls under ANYBODY #AnythingToStayRelevant and what else would you expect from Jr? The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” someone else shared.

“Ok, @AubreyODay was banging Donald Trump Jr?! She has such an exciting sexual history, the presidents son AND @DJPaulyD?! Why do the rest of us even bother? #important,” another wrote.

One commenter deemed O’Day and Trump “a set of vomitus people.”

Multiples sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Trump had an affair with the Famously Single star in late 2011. They met when she was a contestant on season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice. A source told Us, “Things started up with Aubrey and Don Jr. toward the end of the taping.”

The relationship was “serious all of a sudden,” according to the source, but he broke things off with her in March 2012 when Vanessa found emails between the pair.

“He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard,” the source added. “She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Vanessa filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years on March 15.

