This Annual Ski Event Let’s You Party With the Pros — for a Good Cause





Get ready to ditch the bunny hill! The Audi Ajax Cup is for serious skiers and ski-lovers — and it’s all for a good cause.

The 10th annual Audi Ajax Cup, coming December 30, is a dual GS on the face of Aspen Mountain in which 16 teams of six go head-to-head until one team is named the winner and awarded the famed Gorsuch Cup.

But it’s not just anyone skiing. Each team is led by a captain and a pro. And while this year’s professionals have yet to be announced, they’re sure to be exciting. Past year’s attendees have included Bode Miller, Jimmie Johnson, Chris Davenport, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Antonio Banderas, Alex Ferreira and Anthony Sullivan to name a few.

In addition to how entertaining the race is (not to mention the après party), the entire event is held in the name of charity. In its 9th year, the event raised nearly $1 million. Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club’s mission is for every child that grows up in the Roaring Fork Valley to have the opportunity to participate in the very sports that have shaped the area into what it is today — and the Audi Ajax Cup makes it all possible.

Sponsors for the event include Aspen/Snowmass, Audi, Bumble, La Adelita Tequila, Gorsuch and more. Included in your ticket purchase are libations and tasty bites throughout the day, all-day music featuring DJ Charly Jordan + 3LAU, race viewing and access to exclusive experiences with top skiing professionals.

Bundle up! And grab your tickets before they’re gone.