A shocking loss. NYPD Blue alum Austin Majors (real name Austin Setmajer) has died at age 27.

The former child actor’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. The According to Jim alum’s sister, Kali, took to social media on Monday, February 13, to confirm his passing.

“My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live,” Kali wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair as kids. “I’ve told some of you already but if you’re interested in his services please reach out.”

In a second tribute to her late sibling, Kali posted a collage of images of Majors with his family via Instagram, including a photo from his college graduation. “💔,” she captioned the post.

On Monday, Majors’ family also released a statement, telling TMZ, “[Austin] was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

The statement continued, “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause,’ and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Majors was most known for his role on NYPD Blue. He portrayed Theo Sipowicz, son of Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), on the ABC crime drama from 1999 to 2004. In 2002, he was honored with the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Television Series.

Majors also appeared on various other TV shows throughout his career including ER in 2005, NCIS in 2006 and Desperate Housewives in 2007. The California native’s last acting credit was in 2009 for his role on How I Met Your Mother.