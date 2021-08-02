Home run hang! Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, took themselves out to the ballgame for an adorable date night.

Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, 21, and her beau attended the San Francisco Giants game on Saturday, July 31, at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Phillippe shared a sweet selfie of the pair watching the game via her Instagram account.

“He’s a Giants fan … and I’m a garlic fries fan,” she captioned the photo. Fans immediately noticed the resemblance between Phillippe and her mom, 45, and compared Mahoney to her father, Ryan Phillippe.

“Can you say Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit,” wrote one follower, while another commented, “I thought this was her dad for a moment.” Added another fan: “They should do a remake of cruel intentions with these two.”

In June, Ava posted another photo of herself with Mahoney that garnered similar reactions about the duo’s resemblance to her parents. The Oscar winner and Big Sky alum, 46, split in 2006 after seven years of marriage. The former couple also share son Deacon, 17.

Ryan, who starred in 1999’s Cruel Intentions with Witherspoon, is also the father of daughter Kai, 9, with Alexis Knapp, while the Walk the Line star shares son Tennessee, 8, with her husband, Jim Toth.

Witherspoon was her daughter’s age when she met her ex-husband, and she was 23 when she gave birth to Ava. The Big Little Lies star previously said that she wouldn’t encourage her eldest child to follow in her footsteps and walk down the aisle at such a young age.

“I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27,” the Whiskey in a Teacup author said during a September 2017 interview with U.K. talk show Lorraine. “So, I don’t know, you know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself. I would never change anything, [but] I’ve said to my daughter, I think, you know, [at] 25, you start to know yourself a little bit better.”

The Water for Elephants actress and her daughter share a super close mother-daughter bond. A source told Us Weekly in 2018 that the twosome are “best friends” who spend tons of time together.

“Reese and Ava talk several times a day and they go to each other for everything,” the insider explained. “[Ava] has learned so much by being with her mom and traveling the world with her. … Reese is honest with her kids, and they feel comfortable talking to her about anything.”