Giving her seal of approval! Reese Witherspoon left a sweet comment on a Monday, June 21, Instagram photo of her daughter, Ava Phillippe, posing with her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney.

“The bats were feeling shy,” the 21-year-old captioned a selfie taken at Austin Bat Bridge. “So here’s a pic of us instead.”

The Big Little Lies alum, 45, commented on the social media upload with a heart-eye emoji, adding, “These two.”

While Even Stevens’ Christy Carlson Romano wrote that Texas was “a fun place to be when you’re young and in love,” most Instagram users commenting on the post called attention to the similarities between the couple and Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

“Totally Reese and Ryan,” one of Ava’s followers wrote. Another added, “1000000 percent thought it was ur mom and dad lol.”

The actress and Ryan, 46, who are also the parents of son Deacon, 17, split in 2006 after seven years of marriage. The Cruel Intentions costars have shown off their coparenting skills over the years, including both attending Deacon’s 17th birthday party in October 2020.

The actor is also the father of daughter Kai, 9, with Alexis Knapp, while Witherspoon shares son Tennesse, 8, with her husband, Jim Toth.

The Morning Show star has spoken candidly of their split in the past, saying in a September 2017 appearance on the U.K. talk show Lorraine that she wouldn’t encourage her daughter to tie the knot as young as she did.

“I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27,” the Whiskey in a Teacup author explained at the time. “So I don’t know, you know, sometimes it’s good to know yourself. I would never change anything [but] I’ve said to my daughter, I think, you know, [at] 25, you start to know yourself a little bit better.”

The Louisiana native and Ava are “best friends,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the mother-daughter pair in 2018. “They just love being together.”

The insider added, “Reese and Ava talk several times a day and they go to each other for everything. [Ava] has learned so much by being with her mom and traveling the world with her. … Reese is honest with her kids, and they feel comfortable talking to her about anything. She’s equally involved in all of their lives.”