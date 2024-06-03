Water under the bridge for Avril Lavigne and her ex-husband Deryck Whibley.

Lavigne, 39, joined Sum 41’s Whibley, 44, on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to perform a duet of his band’s “In Too Deep” on Saturday, June 1, in Las Vegas.

“Tonight we have a special guest, and he plays guitar in one of my favorite bands, and your favorite bands,” Lavigne said before the song, per Kerrang!

She added: “Ladies and gentlemen, please give it up for Deryck from Sum 41!”

Related: Avril Lavigne's Dating History: Brody Jenner, Chad Kroeger, Mod Sun, More Avril Lavigne has had a complicated love life over the years, including two divorces — but she’s still open to romance. “I love love,” Lavigne told Billboard in October 2018 when reflecting on her marriages, one to Deryck Whibley and the second to Chad Kroeger. “The way I look at it is, I married my […]

Lavigne, who is currently touring North America and Canada for her Greatest Hits tour from May through September, was married to the rockstar from 2006 to 2010. Although their marriage didn’t last, the two collaborated on Lavigne’s 2011 album Goodbye Lullaby. Lavigne went on to marry Chad Kroeger in 2013 before the former couple split in 2015. Whibley tied the knot with current wife Ariana Cooper in 2015.

Last month, the “Complicated” singer said she is “f–king awesome” in a relationship on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast when asked about her romantic life.

“Are you seeing anyone right now?” host Alex Cooper asked Lavigne, who stayed silent. “Now I know even if you were, you’re never gonna f–king tell me. Maybe? OK.”

The singer then opened up about her ideal partner. “I think the most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with, because you could be two different great people. But if you’re not compatible, you’re not going to get along,” Lavigne said. “It all just sounds cliché. Someone that is trustworthy, because if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning. So that’s just not healthy.”

Related: Avril Lavigne Through the Years Take a look back at the "Sk8er Boi" singer and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger's fiancee's punk style evolution

The name most recently linked to Lavigne’s love life has been Tyga. According to Us Weekly sources, the former couple broke up sometime last year after an on-and-off relationship.

“Avril and Tyga broke up a while ago,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “There was nothing specific that happened, their relationship had simply run its course.”

What Is the Best New Album of 2024 (So Far)?

Another source told Us that there was “no bad blood between them whatsoever,” adding that “it was a clean breakup” and they “haven’t spoken since because of their busy schedules.”

That March, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome “never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” adding, “They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”