Avril Lavigne is “f—king awesome” in a relationship — but that’s all she’s willing to share.

Lavigne avoided podcast host Alex Cooper’s question about her love life while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, May 15.

“Are you seeing anyone right now?” Cooper asked, and Lavigne did not answer. “Now I know even if you were, you’re never gonna f—king tell me. Maybe? OK.”

Instead, Lavigne dished on what she looks for in a romantic partner.

Related: Avril Lavigne's Dating History Avril Lavigne has had a complicated love life over the years, including two divorces — but she’s still open to romance. “I love love,” Lavigne told Billboard in October 2018 when reflecting on her marriages, one to Deryck Whibley and the second to Chad Kroeger. “The way I look at it is, I married my […]

“I think the most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with, because you could be two different great people. But if you’re not compatible, you’re not going to get along,” the singer said. “It all just sounds cliche. Someone that is trustworthy, because if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning. So that’s just not healthy.”

Lavigne said a “healthy relationship is ideal” in her perfect world.

The Canadian singer has had multiple public romances throughout her time in the spotlight. She was famously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley for four years, getting divorced in 2010. Lavigne went on to date Brody Jenner for two years, breaking up in 2012. Lavigne’s second marriage was to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from July 2013 to September 2015. She’s also been romantically involved with Phillip Sarofim and Mod Sun.

Most recently, Lavigne was linked to Tyga. When asked about the romance on “Call Her Daddy,” the singer attempted to dodge the question.

“Did you ever date Tyga? Wait, does it annoy you that every time you upload something with Tyga, people are like, ‘Is this your announcement that you’re dating?’ Or you don’t care?” Cooper asked. Lavigne responded, “I didn’t Google myself. Is that what it says?”

Related: Avril Lavigne Through the Years Take a look back at the "Sk8er Boi" singer and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger's fiancee's punk style evolution

Lavigne first sparked romance rumors with Tyga in February 2023 when they were spotted out together. She had called off her engagement with Mod Sun that same month. Despite the rumors, a source told Us that Lavigne and Tyga were nothing more than friends.

By March 2023, the musicians had confirmed their relationship. Three months later, however, Us confirmed that the duo had split, but they got back together soon after. In October 2023, Us confirmed they had split once again.

“Avril and Tyga broke up a while ago,” a source said at the time. “There was nothing specific that happened, their relationship had simply run its course.”