Serious talk. Aziz Ansari got real about how he felt after becoming the subject of a sexual misconduct allegation scandal.

The Parks and Recreation alum, 36, addressed the matter in his newly released Netflix stand-up special, Aziz Ansari Right Now. In acknowledging how he has not “said much about that whole thing,” he claimed that it was “important … that you know how I feel.”

“I’m sure there are some of you that are curious how I feel about that whole situation,” the actor began. “There’s times I felt scared, there’s times I felt humiliated, there’s times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way.”

The Masters of None star continued by explaining how the allegation “moved things forward for me, made me think about a lot.” However, he ultimately wished the situation had allowed him to “become a better person.”

“I always think about a conversation I had with one of my friends where he was like, ‘You know what, man? That whole thing made me think about every date I’ve ever been on.’ And I thought, ‘Wow! That’s pretty incredible,’” he added. “If this made not just me, but other people be more thoughtful, then that’s a good thing, and that’s how I feel about it.”

In January 2018, Babe.net published a story about a Brooklyn photographer named Grace, who accused Ansari of sexual misconduct after she went back to his TriBeCa apartment following a dinner date. The woman alleged that “most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling.” She also claimed that he “kept doing” a sexually forward move that upset her.

Ansari later responded to the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly. “It was true that everything did seem OK to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned,” he said at the time. “I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

Aziz Ansari Right Now is currently streaming on Netflix.

