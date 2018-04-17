Pulling on the heartstrings. B.J. Novak couldn’t be more proud of his former flame Mindy Kaling, and he showed his admiration for her with the sweetest gift on Tuesday, April 16.

The 38-year-old Champions actress took to Instagram to document the charming gesture from the Office alum, also 38, in honor of her first day on the set for her upcoming movie Late Night.

“The prettiest flowers from @picturesoftext,” Kaling captioned the Story, which showed off the more than a dozen gorgeous white roses. “White flowers are very classy for me. I’m sorry; white fleurs.”

The pic also showed a handwritten note from Novak that read: “Congrats on day 1. ‘Love B.’” The Mindy Project star included two heart emojis in her post — one which included the words “still friends.”

And this isn’t the only memorable moment between Novak and Kaling that has recently left fans wishing the two were still dating. Earlier this year, the Saving Mr. Banks actor took to Twitter with a sweet message for his ex-girlfriend.

“When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave,” he tweeted in March along with a pic of a bus-**stop poster showing Kaling as her Wrinkle in Time character. “This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleinTime.”

Kaling revealed in an April interview on the Today show that she was “full crying” when she received his sweet message.

“When I was coming up, there was no one who looked like me on TV or film, and that was such a nice thing that he remembered that,” she told the morning talk show. “I was so moved by that. If you dream big, you can get whatever you want.”

The former couple dated briefly while filming The Office together in 2005. Since then, they have remained close friends even after the series ended in May 2013. Kaling, meanwhile, welcomed her first child — a daughter, Katherine — in December 2017. She has yet to reveal the identity of baby’s father.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!