Bachelor’ Alum Elizabeth Corrigan: ‘I Am, Always Have Been’ Bisexual

Out and proud. Bachelor Nation‘s Elizabeth Corrigan came out as bisexual while celebrating Pride in New York City.

“It’s hard to know the right way to say these things, or the right time. Today seems like both and neither,” the real estate advisor, 33, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 26, alongside a photo of herself wearing a rainbow tube top. “Waking up this morning to my first Pride in NYC I was so excited. I sprung out of bed, went to get a coffee — bought a flag — and quickly began feeling anxious. Overwhelmingly so. Am I ready? No. Am I scared? Yes. Will ‘the right time’ come? Qualify it.”

She continued: “It’s important to me today to share with you all that I am queer. More specifically I am, always have been, and always will be-bisexual.”

While Elizabeth has been open about her sexuality with the people she is close to, she has avoided coming out publicly out of fear others will look at her differently. However, the reality TV personality has come to the realization that “what’s more important to me at the end of the day — is to be me. Authentic. Genuine. Raw.”

Elizabeth concluded her post by explaining that she hoped that her coming out would make at least “one person will feel less alone. If you’re that one. I’ve got you.” She added: “You are NOT alone. Hoping that one day the fear will turn to what it should be … PRIDE. Only love. All love. Today and each day to come.”

In a follow-up post, the Colorado native thanked fellow Bachelor Nation member Olivia Caridi for her support ahead of the decision to publicly come out: “Your support, encouragement and friendship has been a light in my life and I am so lucky to have you as an ally and a friend,” Elizabeth wrote. “Love you, liv. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈”

Bachelor fans first got to know Elizabeth on Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor, during her onscreen feud with Shanae Ankey. After the controversial contestant accused her of being a bully, Elizabeth explained that she has ADHD, which can make it difficult to have conversations with multiple people simultaneously. Shanae, 29, then shared her condition with the rest of their housemates.

Clayton, 28, eventually eliminated Elizabeth in favor of the Ohio native, which the Bachelor publicly apologized for. She then defended the former football player when fans began attacking him online for his decision. “It’s come to my attention that some of you are sending @claytonechard hate messages,” Elizabeth wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I realize you want to support me and I appreciate that. But please — we are here to rise above not stoop to. Redirect that anger as love and support for the other girls.”

She continued: “Everyone, EVERYONE’S mental health matters. Yes, even Shanae’s.”

