Nick Viall is just like Us! The former Bachelor, 40, spends his day-to-day life doing regular things including going to work, exercising and cooking. To prove it, he exclusively let Us Weekly tag along for a typical day in his life.

When it comes to his morning routine, the reality star is very regimented. While his coffee is brewing, he waters his new trees that he bought, which “is literally my favorite thing to do,” he reveals.

Then, he usually follows that task with cooking and eating breakfast — he loves his nutritious eggs! — as he scrolls through his social media. That always “[reminds me to do] something more productive,” he jokes, like read emails.

Most of the Bachelorette alum’s day consists of actually working. “At this point, I’m podcasting every day,” he says of recording “The Viall Files” and “Nick V Talks Trash TV” in his studio.

Though his schedule is jam-packed busy — Viall also runs Natural Habits, an essential oils company, with one of his sisters — “I always try to get a workout in,” he notes. His go-to exercises include bicep curls, squats and push-ups.

Afterward, the Wisconsin native will head to the grocery store, which is something he does five days a week for his nightly dinner menu. (On this day, he made a kale salad with chicken and Parmesan cheese.)

“I’m a single serving guy,” he says. “But if I feel really lazy, I’ll order in [food].”

Want to know what else Viall does in a typical day in his life? Watch the video above to see him in action and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.