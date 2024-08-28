After speculation about their relationship status, Bachelor Nation’s Justin Glaze confirmed he and Susie Evans have split.

“Susie and I, we’re not together,” Glaze, 30, said on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “We are doing our best to — kind of, like I said —- protect each other, keep things private as we try to navigate what this looks like for us.”

Glaze admitted that their breakup has “not been easy” for him. “We still have a ton of love for each other. We’re on great terms. We still talk and are in communication,” he said. “Like I said, [we are] still prioritizing each other, ourselves, our relationship.”

After Glaze and Evans, 31, separated, he revealed they had a candid conversation about how to break the news to their fans.

Related: Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans and Justin Glaze’s Relationship Timeline Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans and Justin Glaze connected over a vlog in winter 2022, but it wasn’t until the following year that things turned romantic. Fans met Evans during season 26 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2021. Following an explosive finale in which Clayton Echard broke up with Evans, the pair announced they were […]

“We are always on the same page about our relationship. When this first happened, we decided, ‘Hey, we’re not going to make some joint post. We’re going to figure this out together, we’re going to keep it private. I’m sure people will catch on eventually and then when we’re ready to talk about it, that’s what we’ll do,’” he said. “We were on the same page about when we would want to talk about it and how we want to go about navigating all of this.”

When cohost and fellow Bachelor Nation member Ben Higgins further asked how he was doing amid the split, Glaze acknowledged that it’s been “really tough” but couldn’t formulate any more words. “When you’re ready to answer that question, can’t wait to have you back here,” Higgins, 35, said.

The update in their love lives comes days after Glaze exclusively told Us Weekly at The Famously Average Golf Tournament that he and Evans were taking things “day by day.” Glaze added, “We’re taking some time to figure out what’s gonna be best for us.”

Evans and Glaze sparked breakup rumors earlier this summer, when they notably stopped sharing relationship details on social media. Glaze, for his part, didn’t publicly share a tribute for Evans in honor of her birthday earlier this month.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

Evans, who acknowledged that the twosome had been quiet about their relationship, exclusively explained to Us earlier this month that she’s realizing it’s “better to protect your privacy and your peace than to appease what people want from you.”

Bachelor Nation met Glaze when he vied for the affections of Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette season 17 in 2021, where he placed runner-up. Evans, for her part, appeared on Clayton Echard’s season 16 of The Bachelor in 2022. After Echard, 31, ended their relationship on the show, he and Evans rekindled but ultimately went their separate ways in 2022.

Following their respective appearances on the franchise, Glaze and Evans struck up a friendship and fans were quick to speculate there was more to their connection. The twosome became romantic in October 2023 and took their relationship public in January. “Justin is my boyfriend,” Evans told E! News at the time. “We’re dating.”