Bachelor Nation’s Lace Morris opened up about navigating coparenting with Ryan John Nelson.

“Unfortunately, it was just not a very fun eight months,” Morris, 34, said of their time together during her pregnancy on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast episode on Friday, March 22. “You know, you don’t really know someone. We had a rough time. We’re still trying to navigate how to coparent and do everything.”

Morris revealed that she and Nelson are living together in Denver, but they have plans to reside separately and “try and be a team awkwardly.”

“We got the whole dream setup before he was born, got a nice house and nook and nursery and everything, and then it isn’t working,” Morris said. “I’m currently looking, on top of doing all this, I have to find a place to live as well.”

Morris admitted that some days are “harder than others” and “every day is different” since welcoming their son.

“It’s so amazing looking at him, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is so cool,’” she said. “But I don’t get my family, I don’t get that perfect picture that I thought I had right in front of me.”

Morris added that Nelson wants to be in their son’s life and was present at the birth earlier this month.

“He’s already a good dad,” Morris said of Nelson. “He’s trying to be as present as he can, so that’s good. As long as he has a dad, we’re good.”

Morris explained that she and Nelson were “brand new” in their relationship when they found out they were expecting.

“We basically hooked up the first week and made a baby,” Morris said. “Found out four weeks later I was pregnant.”

Morris admitted she was initially “scared,” but Nelson was “really cool about” the situation. “We just sat on it for a couple days and were like, ‘What’s the best option?’” she recalled. “But both of us were like, ‘We gotta do it. We gotta keep him.’”

Morris announced earlier this month that she had welcomed her first baby, son Liam Lee. “Holy s–t, I’m a mom,” Morris wrote via her Instagram Story. “That was one of the most special/craziest experiences ever.”

Morris previously revealed her pregnancy news in August 2023. “Baby has entered the chat 💬 What a beautiful surprise 🫶🏼,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Baby Nelson due in March.”

In September 2023, Morris shared that she was expecting a baby boy. “BOY MOM CLUB 💙💙,” she gushed via Instagram. “Not your extravagant gender reveal post … but I could not be happier! My mom sent flowers to my work with the color of [the] gender, so sweet 🥲 I knew it was you bb boy 🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

Bachelor Nation met Morris in 2016 when she vied for the affections of Ben Higgins during season 20 of The Bachelor. She later appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she left the show engaged to Grant Kemp. The pair called it quits two months after the finale aired. She returned to the beaches of Mexico during season 8 of the reality series in 2022 but left the show single.