Bachelor Nation’s Pieper James seemingly confirmed she and Brendan Morais called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

James, 26 — who originally appeared on Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor — took to TikTok on Monday, October 2, to share an update on her love life. “When they say ‘go to hell’ but I’m still recovering from the whiplash my last relationship caused me,” she captioned the post while dancing to Lonestar’s 2001 hit, “I’m already there.”

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in her comments section, wondering whether she was referencing her relationship with Morais, 33.

“What???? NO,” one wrote. James responded to the social media user’s comment, “🫠.” Another supported the Bachelor in Paradise alum, “You got this Pieper girl we love you.” James again replied to the comment, “I love you all right back 😌.” More fans added that the TikTok was “tea” while others questioned, “This is how I find out?”

Related: Bachelor Nation’s Pieper James and Brendan Morais' Relationship Timeline What happens in between seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette never stays a secret for long thanks to Bachelor in Paradise. It’s rare for a season of the beach spinoff not to include offscreen drama and season 7 is no different. During the second week of BiP, Brendan Morais came under fire for his relationship with Pieper […]

James and Morais — who first appeared on Tayshia Adams’ season 16 of The Bachelorette — started casually dating before hitting the beach during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021.

They were first seen in public together in April 2021. The following month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they spent Memorial Day Weekend together before both starring on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Morais arrived at the beach before James, and claimed their relationship was “super casual” at the time. Before she arrived in Paradise, he told Natasha Parker — who first appeared on Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor — that he felt “the strongest connection” with her.

When James arrived, however, she told Parker, 34, that she and Brendan went on multiple dates before the show started but didn’t put a “label” on their romance.

Parker then accused Morais of being a “liar” and questioned if the two were clout chasers.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

In the September 2021 episode, James and Morais chatted about how many followers they had gained and how he was waiting on the beach for her arrival the whole time.

After facing backlash from their fellow contestants, the pair left Paradise as a couple. “This environment isn’t where we want to be at this particular moment. I think you all know and I am well aware, this is the girl I want to be with,” Morais told the cast before leaving.

In October 2021, Us confirmed the duo had split. “Things went downhill once Paradise started airing,” a source told Us at the time, adding, “They tried to make it work but ended up deciding it was best to break up.”

The following month, James shared that the two were back on.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Couple That Has Tied the Knot Between The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, multiple couples have found true love — and a select few have made it down the aisle. On The Bachelor, a winning couple didn’t get married until season 17. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici married in a TV wedding in 2014. However, […]

In September 2022, the couple exclusively told Us that they had been living together in Massachusetts. “I feel like we’ve always done things as we want,” James said at the time. “We didn’t get engaged on the show, which was probably a blessing because we [don’t] have to rush to marriage or anything like that.”

They also explained they were in couples therapy together. “I’m a big proponent of therapy, so I feel like our relationship is great, and this is just the thing to take it to the next level, especially when you are talking about marrying somebody in the future,” James told Us.