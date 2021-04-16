The special day is finally here! Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk finally walked down the aisle on Friday, April 16. People was the first to report the news.

The duo tied the knot at The Olana in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by 20 guests.

“It’s happening. 3 more days!” Gates captioned an adorable video via Instagram of the couple getting their marriage license on Tuesday, April 13.

The duo met during season 4 of the Bachelor spinoff series in 2017 and confirmed their engagement in June 2019. “I’m keeping you forever and for always,” Gates captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo that showed off her sparkly ring at the time.

The pair originally had plans to get married in 2020 and the former reality TV personality shared her excitement about her upcoming nuptials at the time.

“I’m getting more and more excited as the days go on,” Gates told Us Weekly in February 2020. “I told Adam the other day … we were sitting on the couch eating Cheetos, eating ice cream, all this junk food. And I’m like, ‘Can you believe we met on a TV show? Like, this is just so normal now, I just can’t even believe it.'”

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to reschedule their nuptials several times.

“I’ve replanned the wedding three times now,” the Bachelor alum exclusively told Us on our “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in August 2020.

She mentioned that she “totally stopped” the planning process as the COVID-19 crisis continued at the time. “I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ … We have options to elope, we have options to get married and cut down our guest list by, like, 150 people. I’m not doing that; I’m not uninviting people. So I told Adam by December of this year, if there is no end in sight, we’re just going to elope and get married by ourselves. In our house. And if there is a light at the end of the tunnel by December, then we’ll schedule this wedding for the fourth time.”

Luckily the couple was able to make their magical day happen and now get to look forward to starting a family soon!

The Shop Grey Suede boutique owner mentioned in August 2020 that the couple is ready to have children. “I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever. He is ready,” she told Us during the podcast.