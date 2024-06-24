Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller is dipping her toe back into the dating pool after her split from Greg Grippo.

In a TikTok video, Fuller, 30, lip-synced to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” as she danced inside her home. “Me going on a ‘first date’ for the first time in 2 years,” Fuller wrote in the clip.

At one point in the video, Fuller placed her hands in a prayer pose as she mouthed the lyrics, “I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf–ker.” Mid-way through the clip, Fuller’s phone fell to the floor — but she didn’t skip a beat and continued to sing along.

“Kinda hope he sees [this] before he picks me up,” she captioned the upload.

@vlfuller kinda hope he sees rhis before he picks me up ♬ motherfucker – sar ᥫ᭡

Grippo, 31, confirmed the twosome had called it quits during an episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast in April.

“You know, being in a public relationship and if things aren’t working out, it sucks even more. It’s hard,” he said, adding that the end of their romance was “really sad” and he wants to “respect” Fuller as they move on. “[I’m] not going to detail anything. But we definitely ended things. … I don’t have anything bad to say. She’s amazing and I know that she’s going to continue to do amazing things.”

Related: Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo’s Relationship Timeline Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo had a strong connection despite their controversial start. Bachelor Nation met Fuller during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. After her relationship with the pilot didn’t work out, she was linked to season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules. The twosome split in fall 2020 after spending time […]

Fuller, for her part, addressed the breakup the following month. “Not really sure where to start here but I haven’t felt up to talking ab [sic] my break up to put it bluntly,” Fuller wrote via Instagram Story in May. “Break ups are never easy and especially so publicly. I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private.”

Fuller continued her message by encouraging others to “be kind” because you never know what they’re going through.

“Everyone handles breakups differently, I’m choosing to process mine in peace,” she explained, adding she’s grateful for those who have “reached out and been supportive” since their split. “I wish him nothing but the best and can’t wait to see where life takes us.”

Fuller joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. Grippo, for his part, vied for the affections of Katie Thurston during her season of The Bachelorette in summer 2021 but self-eliminated.

Related: Messiest Bachelor Nation Breakups: Andi and Josh, Colton and Cassie, More Not all Bachelor breakups are created equally. While some Bachelor Nation couples quietly part ways after the final rose — and a handful of others actually make it down the aisle — other Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise duos make headlines for weeks following their decision to call it quits. Season 23 Bachelor Colton […]

While Fuller and Grippo first connected at the Governors Ball festival in New York City in 2021, she opted to go on Bachelor in Paradise, where she got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo. However, she ended her engagement to DePhillipo, 27, and reconnected with Grippo.

DePhillipo accused Fuller of cheating on him with Grippo, but she denied the claim.

“Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now. But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man,” she gushed to Us Weekly in November 2022. “He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”