



On her side. Hannah Brown opened up in an interview for ABC’s The Year: 2019, which airs on Sunday, December 22, about one relatable moment she shared with Duchess Meghan on the pitfalls of fame.

The former Bachelorette star, 25, referenced the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex’s headline-making interview with ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby, which aired in October. During the interview, Meghan is visibly touched when Bradby, 52, asks how she’s doing with the negative media attention as a newlywed and new mother. It was a moment Brown recognized from her own life.

“I’m not a royal or anything, but I kind of understood that, because when people watch you and are enamored and so obsessed, and think that they know you, but don’t really ask how you are, it feels really good when somebody does,” she explained. “And that you’re able to have that conversation.”

The Alabama native added that fame shouldn’t take away from checking in on a person’s well-being.

“Whether it’s with a microphone in your face or if it’s just a friend having coffee with you. It’s really nice for somebody to ask, ‘How are you? Are you OK?'” Brown went on. “Even though she got criticism, which I think is ridiculous, people have to remember that she’s human and it’s OK to have human emotion and to express that. It doesn’t mean she’s ungrateful, it’s just being a real human and saying that sometimes life’s hard.”

Brown, for her part, has had a whirlwind year including a tumultuous season of The Bachelorette and later winning season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. The former Miss Alabama told Us Weekly exclusively on December 17 that she’s proud of her recent accomplishments despite the ups and downs.

“This season of my life has definitely had times where I felt like I’ve lost and it hasn’t been what I thought,” she said. “But overall, the end of this season going into the year 2020, I feel like it was, like, symbolic of actually being a win.”

Brown told Us that she’s ready to take on 2020 and is “really excited about what this year has to bring.” The reality TV star will kick off the new year performing on the Dancing With the Stars Live Tour, which begins in Richmond, Virginia, on January 9, 2020.