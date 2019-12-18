



Deck the halls with mirrorballs? Dancing With the Stars champion Hannah Brown has a special place for her Mirrorball trophy this holiday season.

The former Bachelorette moved recently, so she doesn’t have much furniture, but thanks to her mom she does have a prime spot to display her DWTS trophy.

“My mom was cleaning up my place, she was here, and I woke up and my Mirrorball was under my Christmas tree,” Brown, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Dancing With the Stars – Live Tour 2020 rehearsals on Monday, December 16, in Hollywood. “I don’t have any other furniture, but I do have a Christmas tree that my mom helped me put up.”

The former Miss Alabama, who won season 28 of the dancing completion show on November 25, won’t always have her Christmas tree to store her trophy under, but she has a plan for its future.

“So right now it’s randomly right there, but once I get all of, like, my living room furniture, maybe I’ll put it up somewhere, you know, like a display of it but not too much,” she told Us. “I want it to kind of, I mean I don’t know if the Mirrorball trophy can blend in any way, but I’ll try to, like, put it in so that it’s aesthetically pleasing.”

As the Alabama native prepares for the upcoming Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2020, which kicks off on January 9, 2020, in Virginia, she is taking a little time to reflect on what this whirlwind year has meant to her.

“This season of my life has definitely had times where I felt like I’ve lost and it hasn’t been what I thought,” she told Us on Monday. “But overall, the end of this season going into the year 2020, I feel like it was, like, symbolic of actually being a win.”

Brown is grateful for her time on the dancing series and is “really excited about what this year has to bring.”

“Of course [my partner] Alan [Bersten] helped me so much, but even just, like, the little times where the girls, the other professionals, would help me or encouraged me and made sure that I felt comfortable,” she said, reflecting on her time on DWTS. “It was just a great experience and one I’m really thankful for. And to be able to have, you know, the Mirrorball and be the champion is just like truly the cherry on top.”

The Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2020 kicks off in Richmond, Virginia, on January 9, 2020 featuring contestants Ally Brooke, Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

