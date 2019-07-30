



A topical treat! Hannah Brown enjoyed some windmill-shaped cookies backstage at the live Bachelorette season 15 finale, during which she revealed that she and contestant Peter Weber had twice as much sex in a windmill as she previously let on.

A video the reality star shared on Twitter as the live episode aired on Monday, July 29, shows her opening a box of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and grabbing a handful. “Yeah!” she says in the clip.

On stage during the episode, Hannah and host Chris Harrison talked over her fantasy suite date with Peter, 27.

“No one ever looked at a windmill the same way again,” Chris said.

Hannah, 24, chose that moment to come clean. “I was a little dishonest about something,” she said. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

The audience gave the NSFW reveal a standing ovation, and Peter’s family didn’t even look fazed. “He’s a really sweet guy,” Hannah told Peter’s parents. “He’s a great catch.”

No matter how many times Hannah and Peter hooked up in that windmill, though, she still sent him packing in the beginning of the two-part finale. And when the former couple faced each other during the live episode, meeting for the first time since their breakup, Peter only had positive things to say about Miss Alabama USA 2018.

“She was just honestly the most amazing person I have ever met so far in my life, and I’m just so grateful for all of those memories that we made and being able to fall in love with her,” the pilot told Chris. “It wasn’t easy [to watch]. I really felt it for her and I had no doubt that it was gonna be us in the end. That was tough to watch back.”

The second part of the Bachelorette finale airs on ABC Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

