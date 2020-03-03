Taking it to YouTube. Chad Johnson posted a scathing 16-minute video accusing his ex-girlfriend Annalise Mishler of manipulation after their contentious split.

“I found out some information about the girl that I was dating for six months and it just broke my heart,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, said on Monday, March 2. “The whole time we were dating, it was like something was off. She would disappear at night.”

Johnson claimed that Mishler actively used dating apps during their relationship (a claim she previously lodged against him) and said she would often go days without seeing or contacting him.

“To be gaslit every single day for six months, to the point where you think you’re insane … it caused me to go crazy. I lost myself a few times,” the reality star said. “I couldn’t figure out why she was with me because it seemed like she hated me. But I was just so lonely. … I just thought, ‘Stick it out. It’ll get better.’”

Throughout the video, titled “I found out the truth about Annalise mishler,” Johnson explained that he saw multiple red flags and knew he should have gotten out of the relationship.

“It was all a lie,” he wrote in the YouTube description. “I got played and used.”

Mishler, for her part, slammed her ex’s “bizarre smear campaign” in an hourlong YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday, March 3, and accused him of “trying to deflect and create chaos.”

“I have no desire to ruin lives or talk s–t about someone i loved a lot,” she captioned the post. “I care about people and i care about things other than myself.”

Johnson and Mishler’s relationship drama first made headlines on February 23 when she shared videos on her Instagram Stories of a hole that he allegedly punched in a wall of her apartment. She also revealed that he broke 50 days of sobriety.

The Ex on the Beach alum was arrested in Los Angeles the next morning for robbery with a domestic violence enhancement. He later admitted to TooFab that he had a “big relapse” and “screwed up 1,000 percent,” but he denied Mishler’s claim that he had hit her during their argument.

Police visited Johnson’s home on Friday, February 28, to perform a welfare check after he posted a photo of a rope on his Instagram Stories. He was hospitalized the next day after a second welfare check.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).